Chevron restarting offshore Gulf of Mexico oil and gas output shut by hurricane

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N has begun to restaff evacuated oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the company said in a statement, as calm returned to an area struck by Hurricane Delta.

Workers from all its oil and gas platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were evacuated and production was halted at the facilities last week. Chevron’s Empire and Fourchon terminals and related pipeline systems remained shut on Sunday, the company said.