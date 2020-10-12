Chevron says Empire, Fourchon terminals back to operational status

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N on Sunday said its Empire and Fourchon terminals in Louisiana and related pipeline systems were back to operational status after Hurricane Delta.

The company also said its Pascagoula refinery in Mississippi did not sustain any significant damage from the hurricane and the Pasadena Refinery in Texas was operating normally. (bit.ly/3iSE8Ty)

U.S. energy companies were returning workers and restarting operations at storm-swept production facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast after Hurricane Delta barreled through the area.