Colonial Pipeline's Line 2 shut after Hurricane Delta: company

BATON ROUGE (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the largest oil products pipeline in the United States, shut its main distillate fuel line after Hurricane Delta disrupted electric power, the company said on Sunday.

Line 2 was shut on Saturday evening, pending the restoration of commercial power to stations upstream of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the company said. Its main gasoline line resumed operations on Saturday, the company said.

Hurricane Delta made landfall on Friday evening in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. It had weakened by Sunday.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast oil refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States.

Line 2 runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina.