Less than one-third of U.S, Gulf offshore crude oil production shut: regulator

FILE PHOTO: A gas station remains flooded from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S., October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Less than a third of U.S. Gulf offshore crude oil production remains shut following Hurricane Delta, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Wednesday.

Shut crude oil production is 31% or, 568,505 barrels per day (bpd), as of midday Wednesday, BSEE said. Also, 18% of natural gas output, or 486.3 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), remains shut.

On Tuesday, shut crude oil production was 44%, or 805,965 bpd. And, 30% of natural gas output, or 809 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), remained shut, according to BSEE.

Between Oct. 6 and Wednesday, a cumulative total of 11.5 million barrels of crude oil production and 10.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas output from the Gulf has been shut because of Hurricane Delta.