Regulator finds 24% U.S. Gulf offshore crude oil production shut

FILE PHOTO: A gas station remains flooded from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S., October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Less than a quarter of U.S. Gulf offshore crude oil production remains shut after last week’s Hurricane Delta, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Thursday.

Shut crude oil production is 24% or, 439,823 barrels per day (bpd). Also, 12% of natural gas output, or 330 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), remains shut as of Thursday, BSEE said.

On Wednesday, 568,505 bpd, or 31%, of crude oil production was shut while 18% of natural gas output, or 809 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), was offline, according to BSEE.

Between Oct. 6 and Thursday, a cumulative total of 11.9 million barrels of crude oil production and 11.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas output from the Gulf has been shut because of Hurricane Delta, which made landfall in southwest Louisiana on Oct. 9.