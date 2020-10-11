Regulator says 91% of U.S. Gulf crude oil production remains shut after hurricane

FILE PHOTO: Homes and businesses destroyed by Hurricane Laura are surrounded by flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, U.S., October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said 91% of offshore crude oil production remains shut in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Delta, which made landfall on Friday.

In addition, 62.2% of natural gas output remains shut in the Gulf following the storm that made landfall near Creole, Louisiana, and weakened into a low-pressure system over Mississippi on Saturday.

Through Sunday, a total of 8.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil production and 8.3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output from the Gulf has been shut because of Hurricane Delta.