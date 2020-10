FILE PHOTO: A gas station remains flooded from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S., October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf offshore crude oil production remains cut by 69.4% following Hurricane Delta, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Monday.

The regulator also said 47.1% of natural gas output remains shut in the Gulf following Delta.