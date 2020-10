FILE PHOTO: A gas station remains flooded from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S., October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf offshore crude oil production continued to recover four days after Hurricane Delta made landfall with the amount shut falling to 44%, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Monday.

The regulator also said 30% of natural gas output remains offline in the Gulf following Delta.