Entergy Corp says additional outages occurring as Delta moves north

(Reuters) - Electric power producer Entergy Corp ETR.N said on Saturday that additional power outages were occurring as Delta moved north through Mississippi.

“As of this morning, 495,000 power outages amassed throughout Entergy’s service territories,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power after Delta made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Friday. By midday on Saturday, it had weakened to a tropical depression.