Murphy evacuates non-essential workers from some U.S. Gulf operations: company

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp evacuated non-essential workers from some of its operations in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday morning, a company spokeswoman said.

“At this time, Murphy has evacuated non-essential personnel from certain facilities,” said spokeswoman Megan Larson. “We continue to monitor the storm, and will take additional action if and when necessary.”

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

