FILE PHOTO: The logo for Occidental Petroleum is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum OXY.N began on Monday implementing preparations in offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico operations in the path of Tropical Storm Delta, which is forecast to become a hurricane later this week, the company said.