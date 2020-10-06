Shell evacuating non-essential workers from all nine U.S. Gulf operations: company

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said non-essential workers are being evacuated from all nine of its assets in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico because of the threat from Hurricane Delta, the company said on Tuesday.

“Shell is preparing to shut down production at several assets and has begun evacuating non-essential personnel from all nine of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico,” the company said in an emailed statement.