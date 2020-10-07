Shell preparing three Louisiana oil refineries for approaching Hurricane Delta: company

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s oil refineries in Convent, Geismar and Norco, Louisiana, are monitoring and preparing responses to the threat from Hurricane Delta, the company said on Wednesday.

Delta struck the Yucatan peninsula as a Category 2 hurricane earlier Wednesday and is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen. It will approach the U.S. Gulf Coast on the weekend as a Category 3 story with winds of up to 130 miles per hour (209 kmh), the National Hurricane Center said.