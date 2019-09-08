Equinor to clean up onshore post-hurricane Bahamas oil spill

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, at the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor will clean up the onshore oil spill discovered this week at its Bahamas storage terminal in the aftermath of hurricane Dorian, the Norwegian energy company said on Sunday.

In preparation for the hurricane, Equinor shut down operations at the South Riding Point terminal on Aug. 31 and none of its staff were at the site during the storm.

“Based on current visual assessments, there are no indications of continued oil leakage from the tanks or of oil spills from the terminal to sea or beaches,” Equinor’s statement said.

“Further examination is ongoing to assess the full impact of the spill.”

The company’s website says the terminal on Grand Bahama is a key businesses intended to strengthen the company’s market and trading position in the Caribbean region.

“The situation is complex and challenging, with damage to infrastructure hampering progress in relief and response efforts,” Equinor said, adding that it has yet to determine the size of the spill.