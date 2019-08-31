BHP halts plan to evacuate Gulf of Mexico oil platforms as storm-threat lessens

FILE PHOTO: Visitors to the BHP (formerly known as BHP Billiton) booth speak with representatives during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BHP on Saturday canceled a plan to evacuate some workers from two Gulf of Mexico oil platforms as Hurricane Dorian’s latest track lessened the threat to its oil production facilities.

Newer forecasts that call for the storm to remain off the U.S. East Coast “do not at this time indicate risk to our operations,” a spokeswoman said. Earlier, BHP had said it would remove non-essential staff from its Shenzi and Neptune oil platforms.