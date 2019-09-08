FAA issues temporary flight restriction for Bahamian airspace

Abaco residents are evacuated from the island at the airport in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday it had issued a temporary flight restriction for Bahamian airspace.

“At the request of the Bahamian Government, the FAA has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for U.S. aircraft and pilots entering Bahamian airspace in Hurricane Dorian affected areas in order to reserve airspace for search and rescue and humanitarian assistance”, the FAA said in a statement.