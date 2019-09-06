Factbox: Hurricane Dorian knocks out power to over 156,000 in U.S. Southeast

(Reuters) - More than 156,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Southeast were without power on Friday as Hurricane Dorian lashed the Carolina coast, according to local electric companies.

Dorian, which smashed into the Bahamas earlier this week, was about 40 miles (70 km), east-northeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, at 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT) on Friday, and was headed northeast at 15 miles per hour (24 km/h), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It was packing 90 mph winds.

In South Carolina, Dominion Energy Inc (D.N) said its crews were conducting damage assessments as the storm pummeled its service area. Dominion’s outages in the state fell to 96,445 from a peak of 156,300 during midday Thursday.

Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N) said over 1,000 customers were without power in the Carolinas.

In Florida, NextEra Energy Inc’s (NEE.N) FPL utility said it had restored power to more than 160,000 customers since it started feeling the storm’s impact earlier in the week. The company said the peak number of outages at any given time was just over 100. FPL provides power for nearly four million customers.