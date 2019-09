A fallen tree and flood waters sit in a hotel parking lot after Hurricane Dorian swept through, in Wilmington, North Carolina, U.S., September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

(Reuters) - Atlantic hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The category 1 hurricane is located about 5 miles (5 kilometers) northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, packing a maximum sustained winds of 90 miles-per-hour (150 kilometers/hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said in its latest advisory.