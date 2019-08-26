Storm Dorian forecast to be near hurricane strength by Tuesday: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to strengthen and could be near hurricane strength by Tuesday over the eastern Caribbean Sea, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The Atlantic tropical storm is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Leeward Islands later on Monday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The system is located about 270 miles (430 km) east-southeast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour), the NHC added.