Equinor says oil spotted near Bahamas crude terminal does not indicate spill

(Reuters) - Oil spotted off the coast of the Bahamas may not have come from a nearby crude storage terminal owned by Norwegian oil company Equinor (EQNR.OL) that was damaged by Hurricane Dorian, the company said on Wednesday.

“There are no indications that there has been a spill to the ocean from our terminal,” said Equinor spokesman Erik Haaland. “We are investigating now and analyzing the situation and evaluating any mitigating actions, but we don’t have any information on the source of the product.”

Oil or fuel has been spotted about 70 to 80 km (43 to 49 miles) northeast of the South Riding Point terminal on Grand Bahama Island, but the company said the source of the product was unknown. The company said earlier in the week that it had seen oil spilled on the ground at the terminal site and in neighboring areas.

Equinor said it was closing the harbor at the terminal as a precautionary measure to “reduce the risk of oil spill to sea.” South Riding Point terminal has a capacity of 6.75 million barrels. At the time the hurricane hit, 1.8 million barrels were being stored at the terminal.