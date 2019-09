OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor (EQNR.OL) has begun cleaning up an oil spill at its South Riding Point terminal in the Bahamas, which was damaged by Hurricane Dorian, the Norwegian energy firm said on Thursday.

The spill response team has started to recover oil from the ground and move it into tank storage, with recovery expected to be significantly stepped up over the coming days, Equinor said in a statement.