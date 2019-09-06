More than 330,000 without power in U.S. Southeast from Hurricane Dorian

(Reuters) - More than 330,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Southeast were without power on Friday as Hurricane Dorian skirted the North Carolina-Virginia coast, according to local electric companies.

That is down from a high of 359,000 customers out earlier in the day as utilities in South Carolina and North Carolina restore service even as outages grow in Virginia.

Dorian, which smashed into the Bahamas earlier this week, was moving over the Atlantic Ocean east of North Carolina at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Friday and was headed northeast at 17 miles per hour (28 kilometers per hour), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, making it a Category 1 storm.

Duke Energy Corp, the hardest hit utility, said Friday it has restored power to more than 100,000 of the roughly 209,000 customers in North Carolina and South Carolina impacted so far by the storm.

Duke said it had about 9,000 workers available to restore power, noting it could take several days to restore service to all customers