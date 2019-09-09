Trump says looking into extending protected status for Bahamas immigrants after storm

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a presentation ceremony of the Medal of Valor and heroic commendations to civilians and police officers who responded to mass shootingsin Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration is talking to a lot of people about possibly extending temporary protected status, granted to people who cannot safely return to their countries, to immigrants from the hurricane-hit Bahamas.

But Trump, talking to reporters at the White House, said the United States must be careful and make sure immigrants from Bahamas are properly documented.