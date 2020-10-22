Epsilon weakens to category 2 hurricane near Bermuda: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Epsilon has weakened into a category 2 Atlantic hurricane and could bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda later on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The hurricane, located about 260 miles (415 km) east-southeast of Bermuda and packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km per hour), is expected to turn northwest, away from the U.S. coast, the NHC added.
Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.