Epsilon weakens to category 2 hurricane near Bermuda: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Epsilon has weakened into a category 2 Atlantic hurricane and could bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda later on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The hurricane, located about 260 miles (415 km) east-southeast of Bermuda and packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km per hour), is expected to turn northwest, away from the U.S. coast, the NHC added.