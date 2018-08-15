FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Subtropical storm Ernesto forms southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Subtropical depression five has strengthened into subtropical storm Ernesto southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Some additional strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours for the system, which is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone Thursday night or early Friday, the NHC said.

Ernesto is about 695 miles (1,120 kilometers) southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the NHC added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

