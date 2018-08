(Reuters) - Ernesto was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The post-tropical storm was about 1,020 miles (1640 km) north-northeast of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km/h), the NHC said.

Ernesto’s weakening is forecast to continue, and the storm should merge with a frontal zone by Saturday night, the NHC said.