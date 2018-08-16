Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in Atlantic: NHC

(Reuters) - Sub-tropical storm Ernesto has strengthened to a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The storm is located about 810 miles (1,305 km) west-northwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC added.

“Although Ernesto is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone tonight or early Friday, some strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours,” it said.