August 16, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tropical Storm Ernesto forms in Atlantic: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sub-tropical storm Ernesto has strengthened to a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The storm is located about 810 miles (1,305 km) west-northwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km/h), the NHC added.

“Although Ernesto is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone tonight or early Friday, some strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours,” it said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

