Eta strengthens into a category 4 hurricane: NHC

Hurricane Eta is seen churning in the Caribbean Sea toward Nicaragua in this satellite image taken November 2, 2020 over the Gulf of Mexico. U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Eta has strengthened into a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and is expected to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua by Monday night or early Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The hurricane is located about 80 miles (130 km) east-northeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, packing a maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 km/h), the NHC said.