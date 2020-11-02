Eta strengthens into a category 4 hurricane: NHC

(Reuters) - Eta has strengthened into a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and is expected to make landfall along the coast of Nicaragua by Monday night or early Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.
The hurricane is located about 80 miles (130 km) east-northeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, packing a maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 km/h), the NHC said.
Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.