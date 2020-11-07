NHC issues tropical storm warning for South Florida as Eta regains strength

A general view shows the Chamelecon river after the passage of Storm Eta, in Pimienta, Honduras November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

(Reuters) - A tropical storm warning issued for South Florida and the Florida Keys as Eta regains tropical storm strength as the center reforms to the Northeast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter indicated that the maximum sustained winds in Eta have increased to 50 miles per hour, the NHC said.

Eta is located about 30 miles (50 km) north-north west of Cayman Island.