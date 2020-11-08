NHC says hurricane warning issued for Florida Keys, Florida Bay

A view of the seaside ahead of the arrival of the Storm Eta in Havana, Cuba, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

(Reuters) - Hurricane and storm surge warnings were issued for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay as tropical storm Eta gains strength, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The storm is expected to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba, Florida, and the Florida Keys.

Eta is located about 90 miles (55 km) west of Canagua, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.