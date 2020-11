FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei looks on during a news conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Thursday that at least 50 people have died as a result of flooding and mudslides provoked by the torrential rainfall from Eta, a major storm that has battered Central America.