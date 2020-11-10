Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Environment

Guatemalan village hit by huge landslide no longer inhabitable, say local authorities

By Reuters Staff

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - The Guatemalan village devastated by a giant landslide and where dozens of people are believed to have been buried alive is now “uninhabitable” and will have to be abandoned, a regional official said on Tuesday.

Ovidio Choc, mayor of the San Cristobal Verapaz area in which Queja village is located, said the village will be declared a “camposanto”, or a resting place for the dead.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Anthony Esposito

