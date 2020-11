FILE PHOTO: A satellite image shows Hurricane Eta in the Caribbean Sea and approaching the coast of Central America November 2, 2020. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Eta could strengthen into a Category 5 hurricane before it makes landfall along the coast of Nicaragua on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The system is located about 40 miles (65 km) east of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km/h), the NHC added.