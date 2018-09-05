Florence, heading for Bermuda, now a Category 4 hurricane: NHC

(Reuters) - Florence, churning in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean in the direction of Bermuda, strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday and is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Florence, on course to possibly hit Bermuda next week as it veers north, is located about 1,295 miles (2,080 kilometers) east-southeast of the archipelago, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday,” the NHC added.