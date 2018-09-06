FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 3:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Florence, now a Category 3 hurricane, should remain powerful: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Florence weakened slightly to a Category 3 hurricane, but should remain powerful for several more days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The hurricane was located about 1,235 miles (1,990 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (205 km/h), the Miami, Florida-based weather forecaster said.

Some gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, with restrengthening possible over the weekend, the NHC said.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in BENGALURU; Editing by Tom Hogue

