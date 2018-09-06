FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 9:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hurricane Florence expected to reintensify in Atlantic on Friday: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Florence is clinging to hurricane status in the Atlantic and is expected to reintensify on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The category 1 hurricane is about 1,050 miles (1,685 km) east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km/h), the NHC added.

“Swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda on Friday and will reach portions of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

