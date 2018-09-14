Hurricane Florence moves inland near Cape Fear, North Carolina: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Florence is located just inland near Cape Fear, North Carolina, bringing life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force wind gusts, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Florence is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east-northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Gradual weakening is forecast later today and tonight and significant weakening is expected over the weekend while Florence moves farther inland, the NHC said.