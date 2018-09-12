Hurricane Florence to strengthen through Wednesday night: NHC

(Reuters) - Florence, a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to strengthen through Wednesday night and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday or Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The hurricane is located about 520 miles (840 km) east-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster said.

While the hurricane is likely to start weakening by late Thursday, Florence is still forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast, the NHC said.