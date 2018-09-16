Boeing 787 plant in South Carolina to reopen Sunday after storm-related closure

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s South Carolina plant, where it assembles 787 wide-body jetliners, was set to reopen operations on Sunday night following a lifting of evacuation orders for coastal areas threatened by deadly storm Florence, a Boeing spokesperson said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: The 787 Aft Body manufacturing area is seen at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston, South Carolina, United States March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

Boeing had suspended operations at the North Charleston plant on Tuesday and flown several 787 Dreamliners from the South Carolina factory across the country to an airport near Boeing’s wide-body plant in Everett, Washington, north of Seattle. [nL2N1VX1UA]

Florence drenched North Carolina with yet more downpours on Sunday, cutting off the coastal city of Wilmington, damaging tens of thousands of homes and threatening worse flooding as rivers fill to the bursting point. [nL2N1W202L]

The hurricane-related closure came as Boeing grapples with production logjams due to shortages of parts from suppliers that have rippled across the aerospace industry. [nL3N1VX4IS]