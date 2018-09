(Reuters) - Florence has strengthened further into a Category Four hurricane in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Florence over the Atlantic Ocean in the early morning hours of September 6, 2018. Picture taken September 6, 2018. Courtesy @astro_ricky/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

The system is located about 1,230 miles (1,985 km) east southeast of Cape Fear in North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (195 km/h), the NHC said.