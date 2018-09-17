Florence to become an extratropical cyclone by Tuesday: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Florence is expected to weaken on Monday before re-intensifying as it transitions to an extratropical cyclone Tuesday and Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Iva Williamson, 4, peers behind her as she joins neighbors and pets in fleeing rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina, U.S., September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

The tropical depression continues to produce widespread heavy rains over parts of North Carolina and north-eastern South Carolina into western Virginia and flash flooding will continue over portions of the western mid-Atlantic region, it said.

Florence is located about 145 miles (230 km) west-northwest of Greensboro, North Carolina packing maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km per hour).