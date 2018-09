(Reuters) - Florence has weakened further, but is expected to remain a hurricane in the Atlantic and is likely to re-intensify over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The category 2 hurricane is located about 1,115 miles (1,795 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (165 km/h), the NHC added.