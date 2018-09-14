NHC says Florence has weakened to a tropical storm

(Reuters) - Florence has weakened to a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday, adding that still life-threatening storm surges and catastrophic freshwater flooding are expected over portions of North and South Carolina.

Residents walk past a utility pole and wires snapped by Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, U.S., September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Florence is about 25 miles (45 km) north-east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Significant weakening is forecast over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland,” NHC said.

The center of Florence will move across extreme southeastern North Carolina Friday evening and extreme eastern South Carolina Friday night and Saturday, the NHC said.