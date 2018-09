(Reuters) - Insured losses from winds and storm surge spurred by Hurricane Florence will range from $1.7 billion to $4.6 billion, catastrophe risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide said on Tuesday.

People take cell phone photos of the flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Fair Bluff, North Carolina, U.S. September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill

The estimate does not include the impact of ongoing flooding caused by the storm’s “unprecedented precipitation,” said AIR Worldwide, a Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK.O) unit.