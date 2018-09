(Reuters) - Insured losses from Hurricane Florence, which slammed into North Carolina this month, will range from $2.8 billion to $5 billion, said RMS, a risk modeling and analytics firm on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A closeup of floodwaters aftermath of Hurricane Florence is seen in this satellite image over the area surrounding Wallace, North Carolina, U.S., September 20, 2018. Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS

The figures include losses caused by high winds, storm surges, inland floods and the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), RMS said.