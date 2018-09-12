FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 9:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Extremely dangerous hurricane Florence nears U.S. coast: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast, while some weakening is expected on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The category 4 hurricane is located about 575 miles (925 km) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 km per hour), it said.

“The center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas today, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday,” the NHC said.

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

