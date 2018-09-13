FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 13, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Winds from Florence moving ashore at North Carolina Outer Banks: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical-storm-force winds, caused by hurricane Florence, are moving onshore of the outer banks of North Carolina with continued expectations of life-threatening storm surge and rainfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

The Atlantic hurricane is located about 220 miles (355 km) east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km per hour), it said.

The center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later on Thursday, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday night and Friday, the NHC added.

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.