Florence likely to restrengthen to hurricane over the weekend: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Florence’s weakening appears to have stopped and is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane by Saturday night or Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The Atlantic storm was located 935 miles (1505 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), the NHC said on Friday.

The risk of impact on the U.S. East Coast from Florence next week has increased, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.