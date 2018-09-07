FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 7, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Florence likely to restrengthen to hurricane over the weekend: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Florence’s weakening appears to have stopped and is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane by Saturday night or Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The Atlantic storm was located 935 miles (1505 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km per hour), the NHC said on Friday.

The risk of impact on the U.S. East Coast from Florence next week has increased, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.