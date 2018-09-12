FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 12, 2018 / 6:07 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Florence seen causing storm surge, rain in parts of Carolinas: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Florence is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to parts of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The center of Florence is expected to approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday and Friday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane as it approaches the U.S. coast, NHC said.

Florence is about 625 miles (1,005 km) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 kph), the NHC said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.