Florence seen causing storm surge, rain in parts of Carolinas: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Florence is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to parts of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

The center of Florence is expected to approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday and Friday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane as it approaches the U.S. coast, NHC said.

Florence is about 625 miles (1,005 km) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, and is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 kph), the NHC said.